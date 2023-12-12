Rob Gronkowski rings in bowl season, will sing the national anthem at the 2023 LA Bowl

Former NFL player Ron Gronkowski talks about the "Kick of Destiny" during a news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 8, 2023. News Fan Duel Set On Radio Row

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to the spotlight. He spent most of his 11-year career providing incredible quotes, dancing, and basking in the limelight with his quarterback Tom Brady.

Even in retirement, Gronkowski's determination to be a showman has persisted. He's appeared on numerous podcasts, become a football analyst for FOX, been a guest host for New Year's Eve in Times Square, and now in 2023, he's got a college bowl game named after him.

The LA Bowl, which had previously been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel the last two years, is making a change. In October this year, the LA Bowl signed a deal with Gronkowski to have the former All-Pro tight end host the game for many years to come.

With Gronkowski at the helm, we should expect some antics throughout the broadcast. However, we've already been given a huge shock as Gronk has announced he will be singing the national anthem for the game as well as dancing during the broadcast.

Rob Gronkowski to sing national anthem — and dance — at L.A. Bowl game named after him https://t.co/Lrk5XfrkUL — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 11, 2023

Can Gronk sing?

Gronk dancing is no new spectacle. We've seen him grind and twerk many, many times over the last decade and a half. Not many people know about his wonderful pipes though.

During his first retirement, Gronk appeared on Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

You can be the judge on whether or not his vocals are good enough for a national anthem. Most of his songs were fast-paced with quick lyrics. He did not provide the type of vocals you'd expect from someone who was set to sing the Star-Spangled Banner before a football game.

After being eliminated, Gronk told Entertainment Weekly that he'd always wanted to learn how to sing. So clearly, he's got the passion, and maybe he has put in some extra hours behind the scenes in order to prepare for the national anthem.

Will Gronkowski be singing alone?

No.

Gronk is a lot of things, but a vocalist isn't one of them. He's possibly self-aware about that fact as he will be backed by the New Directions Veterans Choir during his performance.

Though he may not be the best, his performance in front of the LA Bowl committee was good enough to earn him the hosting job. Former teammate Julian Edelman was with Gronk for that performance. According to Gronk, Edelman said that he'd "need 10 more shots for you to go on so I can keep listening."

What else is in store for the LA Bowl?

Outside of Gronk singing and dancing, not much has been revealed. Although, Gronk claims he has a special performance ready to go at some point during the broadcast.

There will also be a signature drink, the Gronk Cooler, available to spectators. What's in the drink? I don't know, but if anyone knows how to make a beverage that gets the crowd going, it's Gronk. He's a party animal, and we should expect nothing less from someone of his reputation come game time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rob Gronkowski to sing the national anthem and dance at LA Bowl