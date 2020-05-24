Tom Brady obviously played a major role in Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But even though Brady begged his longtime New England Patriots teammate to join up with him in Tampa, he wasn't the main reason Gronk made his decision. Appearing on "The Ellen Show" Friday, the ex-Pats tight end revealed the No. 1 factor that led to him heading to the Bucs.

"You know, everyone keeps asking me ‘Did Tom (Brady) get you to Tampa?'" Gronkowski told Ellen DeGeneres. " "Well, of course it didn't hurt that Tom went to Tampa, you know, and the opportunity to go to Tampa was there too. But you know, Tom was like the appetizer, and then there's a few other reasons. I love the weather.

"But the main course, the main reason why I came down to Tampa to play is because my mother live two hours away. She can get to all the games, all eight of our home games. Whenever I have days off, she's two hours down the street and I get to see her. So she's super excited."

Watch below:

.@RobGronkowski is out of retirement, thanks to an influential friend of his. @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/cnX8X23MiO — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 22, 2020

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

So there you have it. Mama Gronk is the main reason Gronkowski is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and there's no doubt she and Brady both are thrilled to have him down in Florida.

Rob Gronkowski reveals main reason he joined Bucs, and it isn't Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston