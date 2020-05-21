Rob Gronkowski reveals how much weight he lost, how close he is to putting it back on

When Rob Gronkowski shed weight, a lot of people thought he was done with football.

There was no way he’d bulk back up to his playing weight after retiring from the New England Patriots.

Must be on a different #TB12 program now.https://t.co/ykesHFGpOB — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) June 30, 2019

Well, here he is back in the game. On his way, at least. And he’s finally talking about his much-speculated weight fluctuation. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end talked about how much weight he actually lost in retirement on Wednesday and where he is in the process of putting it back on.

He shared the scoop with CBS Sports’ Chris Hassel.

How low did Gronk go?

Is that @RobGronkowski flexing on @Hassel_Chris?



That is correct.



"I'm basically 4 more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight."



Gronk talks getting back into football shape 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q1fCZttA4D — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2020

“My lowest I got to was 240, and it felt good, you know,” Gronkowski said. “I’ve been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since senior year in high school, I was 260.

“I had never been under 260 since then. So it felt good just to drop that weight, ease up my joints, let my body free.”

Is he back to playing weight?

Gronkowski said he still has some progress to make, but he’s close to getting back to his playing weight. Just how close? About four protein shakes.

Rob Gronkowski addressed skepticism that he'd be able to put his playing weight back on in time for football season. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“I’m about 257 pounds right now,” Gronkowski continued. “Everyone thinks I’m like 240, 230. But I’m basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight. I’m excited about that.

“I’ll definitely be at my weight when it’s time to go. I’ll be at 260 to 265 when it’s time to roll.”

NFL training camps were initially slated to open in late July. With the COVID-19 pandemic dictating schedules, there’s no telling when the Bucs will actually start training camp.

But with at least two months to go before camp could conceivably start, it sounds like Gronkowski is well on his way getting back to playing weight before taking the practice field.

