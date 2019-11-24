Rob Gronkowski caught 78 touchdown passes from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in his nine-year NFL career, but which score stands out the most in the legendary tight end's mind?

Gronkowski revealed Sunday morning on FOX Sports' NFL pregame show that his favorite touchdown catch from Brady came in a Week 8 game against the then-St. Louis Rams in London during the 2012 season. He ran a comeback route, hauled in the pass, and then unveiled one of the most iconic touchdown celebrations in league history -- the Buckingham Palace guard routine, complete with a Gronk spike.

Check out Gronkowski's description of the touchdown in the video below (fast forward to about the 1:00 mark):

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, how well does @RobGronkowski know @TomBrady and the rest of his former @Patriots teammates?@PSchrags tests him in this game of "TB6!" pic.twitter.com/UvE5btIt9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

The future Hall of Fame tight end has been plenty busy in retirement. He has partnered with a CBD company, he's now a regular contributor to FOX Sports' NFL coverage, and he recently announced a Super Bowl party in Miami.

Gronkowski hasn't definitively closed the door on coming back to the NFL, but after all the injuries and surgeries he went through, it makes sense for him to just enjoy life as much as possible.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device

Rob Gronkowski reveals his favorite TD catch from Patriots QB Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston