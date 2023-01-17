Rob Gronkowski reveals how close he was to unretiring for second time

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been the subject of endless return talks throughout the 2022 season.

Even in retirement, people aren’t quite ready to give up on the thought of the future Hall of Famer throwing on the red cape and heading back to Tampa Bay to help Tom Brady and the Buccaneers try to win another championship.

Yet, even with all of the return speculation running rampant, Gronkowski recently admitted he was never close to actually unretiring for a second time—not yet at least.

“Obviously, football is in my heart. I love playing the game. I thought about it a few times, actually. I wasn’t really close,” Gronkowski said in an interview with the Associated Press. “In order for me to go back to football, my whole mindset and everything would have to be flipped, knowing that is what I’m going to do. The feeling is there, but it never got to that point.”

4-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski says he thought about returning to play with the Buccaneers a few times but he wasn't close. Listen to the full interview with Gronk plus Eli Manning and Emmitt Smith on the AP Pro Football Podcast with @RobMaaddi. https://t.co/1yKnyQilvn pic.twitter.com/ow3fdVTms3 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 14, 2023

Don’t worry, Gronkowski fans.

The legendary tight end did leave at least some hope that he could potentially put the helmet and shoulder pads back on in 2023.

“There is always next year,” said Gronkowski, when asked about the possibility of a 2023 return. “I actually just got a brand new treadmill next door, and I just got a brand new infrared sauna next door. …So I can get a nice run in and a nice sweat after. If I just keep doing that every single day or a couple times a week and stay in shape, well then anything is possible.”

As long as there’s a heartbeat left in the career of Gronkowski’s longtime teammate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, there will likely always be a chance for a surprise return.

