Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t played since suffering fractured ribs against the Rams in Week Three.

But it appears he could be back for Monday’s matchup against the Giants.

Gronkowski was a full participant in Thursday’s practice for Tampa Bay, marking his first time practicing since Week Eight, when he was a limited participant all three days.

The tight end’s return would be a significant boost to a Bucs team that has lost two straight. Gronkowski has recorded 16 catches for 184 yards with four touchdowns in 2021.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/Hand) was also a full participant in Thursday’s session. And receiver Chris Godwin (foot) was limited.

But receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) was unable to participate. Nose tackle Vita Vea (knee) and cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) were also sidelined for the session.

Rob Gronkowski returns to practice as full participant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk