Rob Gronkowski returns to Patriots injury report

Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to the Patriots lineup and caught a touchdown last Sunday after missing the team’s previous two games with back and ankle injuries.

There was no sign of any medical issues during the win over the Jets and things continued to look good on the health front Wednesday. Gronkowski didn’t appear on New England’s injury report in any category, but he was back on Thursday.

Gronkowski was a limited participant for the Patriots as they continued preparations for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. The back and ankle were again listed as the reasons for his appearance on the list and Friday will bring the next update on Gronkowski’s status.

In more positive news, tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) went from not practicing to limited participation. Allen did not play against the Jets.

Quarterback Tom Brady (knee) and safety Nate Ebner (knee) were both limited participants for the second straight day.