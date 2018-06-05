Rob Gronkowski returns to Patriots minicamp with immature joke

Rob Gronkowski laughed Tuesday at minicamp when asked if he’d take Gronkowski the horse for a ride. A joke — the Gronkowski-est of jokes — followed.

“I like taking things for a ride,” he said.

Rob Gronkowski said he felt like he made the right decision to train on his own. He said he had jitters to come back and compete at minicamp, and felt like it went well. He feels he is on good terms with the team. pic.twitter.com/B3m6k0Mqe0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2018





It may be minicamp, but a buzzcut-sporting Gronkowski is already in mid-season form. So, too, is Gronkowski the horse — he’ll race in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

