Rob Gronkowski returns to Patriots minicamp with immature joke

Yahoo Sports

Rob Gronkowski laughed Tuesday at minicamp when asked if he’d take Gronkowski the horse for a ride. A joke — the Gronkowski-est of jokes — followed.

“I like taking things for a ride,” he said.


It may be minicamp, but a buzzcut-sporting Gronkowski is already in mid-season form. So, too, is Gronkowski the horse — he’ll race in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

