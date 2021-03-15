Rob Gronkowski said he wanted to dip his toes in free agency. Apparently, it was too cold to go further into free agency because the tight end is headed back to Tampa.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the star has agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million to return to the Bucs.

As the Bucs attempt to run it back, they have assured the returns of Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David, edge rusher Shaq Barrett and receiver Chris Godwin. They used the franchise tag on Godwin, agreed to terms with Barrett on a four-year deal worth up to $72 million and signed David to a two-year, $25 million extension.

Receiver Antonio Brown, kicker Ryan Succop and running back Leonard Fournette are among the other free agents the Bucs have hitting the market.

Gronkowski, who turns 32 in May, retired and didn’t play the 2019 season. In 2020, he started all 16 regular-season games for the first time since 2011. Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns in his first season with the Bucs, adding eight receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Rob Gronkowski returning to Bucs on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk