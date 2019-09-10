Rob Gronkowski will return to Patriots in Week 14, according to Rob Gronkowski

You heard it here: Rob Gronkowski will be lined up at tight end when the New England Patriots play the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 8.

How do we know this? Because Gronkowski himself told Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy he'd return in Week 14, according to a video Portnoy posted on Twitter of the retired tight end's visit to Barstool HQ in New York on Monday.

"I'm gonna be in single coverage with all those receivers we have," Gronkowski playfully adds, referencing the likes of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. "Won't even get touched. Week 14!"

OK, we should add the caveat: There's a good chance Gronk is joking here. The 30-year-old has admitted to messing with people about an NFL comeback, and he and Portnoy could just be stirring the pot.

Gronkowski also has a new business venture with a line of Cannabidiol-based medical products called CBDMedic -- he's "Mr. Recovery" now -- and says he'd need to be in a much better mental state to return to football.

If Gronk eventually changes his mind, though, he'll need to do so before Week 14: Per NFL rules, the Patriots must take Gronkowski off the reserve/retired list by Dec. 1 (Week 13) to make him eligible for postseason play.

So, let's move that comeback date up a week.

