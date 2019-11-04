Will he or won't he?

The subject of Rob Gronkowski's potential return to the football field has been grist for the rumor mill ever since he announced that he was retiring.

And even though the former Patriots tight end has remained firm in his intentions to step away from the game, that won't stop speculation about his future, even if the possibility of a return is remote. Think of it like a Dumb & Dumber "so you're telling me there's a chance" scenario.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The latest fuel to the embers of the Gronk fire come from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, who cited a source with knowledge of the situation who put the chances of Gronkowski returning to the Patriots this season at 20 percent.

So is that good news or bad news for football fans who want to see #87 back on the field? Florio's source had put the odds of a Gronk return at around 40 percent in July, so it's less likely now - but it's still not zero, per Florio's report.

Should Gronkowski make the surprising decision to come back, he'll need to do so soon. If he doesn't request reinstatement before the Patriots' Week 13 game against the Texans, the earliest he could return to the playing field would be the 2020 season.

And that would just mean even more time of reading the Gronk tea leaves for any hint of a return to football.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Will Rob Gronkowski return to Patriots in 2019? Report says 20% chance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston