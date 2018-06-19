Rob Gronkowski reportedly shopped to teams the Patriots trust

According to MMQB's Albert Breer on Monday, the New England Patriots reportedly talked to four "trusted" teams about a potential trade for the two-time Super Bowl champion pass catcher.

The reported teams were the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers. Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is now the head coach of Detriot along with the Lions' general manager Bob Quin, who used to work for the Patriots. Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the Titans won three Super Bowls in New England as a linebacker and former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is the head coach in Houston. San Francisco was New England's trade partner in the Jimmy Garoppolo trade last season.

Gronkowski did not commit to returning to the Patriots until a few days before the draft, and also missed most of the team's voluntary offseason workouts. The Patriots and the tight end are reportedly working on a contract extension.

