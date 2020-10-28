Rob Gronkowski’s remark on Tom Brady’s back-shoulder fade is absolutely hilarious

While things are moving slowly in the post-Tom Brady era for the New England Patriots, they are quickly picking up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Belichick’s squad is struggling at 2-4 and Brady’s group is 5-2 with one the league’s best defenses. Rob Gronkowski started this season off slowly also, but he’s picked things up over the past three games. He went from nine catches for 88 yards over the first four games to 13 receptions, 192 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games.

Brady’s thrown for 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season and his 43 years of age isn’t seeming to be a factor. He hit Gronkowski with a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Gronkowski’s response is extremely comical.

“Like my mom always says, it must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that,” Gronkowski said.

Gronk on his connection with Brady on the back shoulder fade: "Like my mom always says, it must be maple syrup because butter don't drizzle like that." yo what 😂 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 28, 2020









Speaking of beautiful throws — this one to Scotty Miller is brings memories of Brady in his prime.





It’s easy to say Brady is doing better on his own at the moment.