Rob Gronkowski reflects on 2021 season, ponders return for 2022

Gronk reflects on 2021 Bucs season, ponders return for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski will spend some time this offseason mulling his NFL future.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. With Brady considering retirement, it's fair to wonder whether Gronk will ride off into the sunset with his longtime quarterback.

One day removed from the Bucs' season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski took to Twitter to reflect on the 2021 campaign. He finished his message by teasing a return in 2022.

Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too.

Year 12???

Gronkowski's return doesn't hinge on Brady's. The 32-year-old told reporters he would consider returning to Tampa Bay next season even if Brady retires. He added he'll take some time to let his body recover before making a decision.

Gronk caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in his second season with the Bucs. If the four-time Super Bowl champion chooses to call it a career after Year 11, he'll finish with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 TDs.