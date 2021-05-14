Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cwik
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spent at least a portion of the offseason watching his brothers get beat up by a YouTuber. Gronkowski served as a referee as four of his brothers boxed against YouTube personality turned boxer Logan Paul.

Paul — who will box Floyd Mayweather in June — completely outclassed each of the four Gronkowski brothers during the bout. 

Paul took on a different Gronkowski brother in each round. He faced Glenn in the first, Chris in the second, Dan in the third and Gordie in the fourth. None of the Gronkowski's performed particularly well, and it didn't even look like Paul was going full speed. Rob Gronkowski seemed to notice this, and quickly broke up fights when it became clear Paul had the upper hand.

Following the bout, Rob Gronkowski said he was entertained. He gave credit to his brothers for getting into the ring against Paul, who has been training as a boxer for months.

Logan Paul will take on Floyd Mayweather in June

Paul's boxing skills will be tested June 6 against Mayweather. After losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019, Paul is taking a major step up with Mayweather, who is considered one of the best boxers of all-time.

Paul and is brother, Jake, have both gotten into boxing in recent years. While Logan will take on Mayweather, Jake is the more accomplished fighter thus far. He's defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighter Ben Askren. 

There are rumors Mayweather could take on Jake following the bout against Logan. Jake has already planted seeds of a rivalry by stealing Mayweather's hat at a pre-fight event.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Najee Harris has hilarious reaction after meeting a new Steeler’s teammate

    Former Alabama RB Najee Harris is now in Pittsbrugh and has begun meeting his teammates. After meeting OL Zach banner, Harris couldn't ...

  • Tyron Woodley wants to box ‘culture vulture’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m the one with the real smoke with you’

    Tyron Woodley wants to avenge his teammate's loss to Jake Paul.

  • Boris Johnson and Taoiseach to discuss Brexit and Northern Ireland troubles

    Pair will meet for a long-arranged lunch at the prime minister’s Chequers estate

  • Gunner Olszewski's description of ex-Patriot Julian Edelman is perfect

    Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski offered a pretty fitting description of what made Julian Edelman great.

  • Will We Be Getting Any Regé-Jean Page Cameos in 'Bridgerton' Season 2? Here's What Shonda Rhimes Says

    When asked about the response to Page's departure, Rhimes said she felt like, “I’ve killed many a man that people adore.” She added, “I’m so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we’ve...

  • Removal of Salvadoran judges, prosecutor unconstitutional, U.S. special envoy says

    The U.S. special envoy for Central America met El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, during a visit to reiterate that Washington considers the recent removal of top judges and the attorney general to be unconstitutional. Ricardo Zuniga, the special envoy for Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, said he had a "cordial meeting" with Bukele on Tuesday after seeing senior congressional lawmakers. "Our point of view is that the decision of May 1 was not in accordance with the law, nor with the constitution, nor with the legal procedure of the constitution," Zuniga said in a news conference in San Salvador, the capital.

  • Cowboys trying out QBs, DiNucci not allowed at rookie minicamp

    The Cowboys brought in two QBs for tryouts, and Ben DiNucci is getting another shot at some of the rookie programs he missed a year ago.

  • Former NFL linebacker says he’d ‘throw around’ Tebow as a tight end

    Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said he would throw Tebow around at tight end now despite being four years removed from playing.

  • Oil drops 3% on India's COVID-19 crisis, U.S. pipeline restart

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 3% on Thursday as India's coronavirus crisis deepened and a key U.S. fuel pipeline resumed operations, halting a rally that had lifted crude to an eight-week high after forecasts for a rebound in global demand later in the year. Brent crude ended the session down $2.27, or 3.3%, at $67.05 a barrel, after rising 1% on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled $2.26, or 3.4%, lower at $63.82 a barrel, having risen 1.2% in the previous session.

  • Ukrainian scientists investigate spike in nuclear reactions at Chernobyl's inaccessible room

    Ukrainian scientists are investigating a rise in nuclear activity inside an inaccessible chamber deep inside Chernobyl nuclear power station. Several Ukrainian scientists from the local research institute that studies the plant at Chernobyl warned at a conference in Ukraine last month that sensors were tracking a rising neutron count in Room 305/2, which hasn't been seen by human eyes or robots since the 1986 disaster. There are fears that a critical event could be sparked, such as radiation levels climbing 10 times higher than what is considered normal, or that the walls of the reactor hole - which are already damaged - could crumble further and the structure could fall down entirely inside its new cover. A giant €1.5 billion steel arch structure known as the New Safe Confinement was installed to cover the entire reactor in 2019, preventing rain or any outside elements from stoking fission reactions.

  • Predicting Cowboys 2021 record, can Dallas reach double-digit wins?

    As they try to male the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Cowboys 2021 schedule os broken down with a prediction of their record.

  • Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Almost Unrecognizable in Hulu's Pam and Tommy Pics

    Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to take on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's romance for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy. A few days after the studio dropped the few first-look photos of James and Stan in character, the actors were spotted on set in LA on Tuesday. The series is set to revolve around Anderson and Lee's whirlwind romance in the '90s.

  • Conor McGregor celebrates being recognized ‘as an entrepreneur’ by Forbes

    You don't make $180 million fighting for the UFC – not even if you're Conor McGregor.

  • The Woman in the Window ending explained

    What the hecking hell is happening?

  • Peyton Manning has a new gig with the Denver Broncos, as a 'summer intern' in funny video

    Peyton Manning helped the Denver Broncos announce their schedule Wednesday and showed he hasn't lost his comedy acting skills.

  • 19 best films to watch at the cinema now and new movies releases for 2021

    Cinemas across the UK can re-open their doors to the public from May 17, for the first time since last year. There are still safety restrictions in place, including social distancing and the use of masks (keep up to date with the latest rules here), but the cultural world is roaring back to life. In this guide, our critics pick the summer's must-see films, screening from May to August. Best new movie releases to watch Nomadland Yes, it’s already available to stream on Disney+. But Chloé Zhao’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece is the ideal way to reacquaint yourself with cinema’s communal, horizon-broadening pleasures. Cinemas from May 17 Sound of Metal An Oscar-winner for Best Sound and Editing, this study of sudden deafness afflicting a heavy-metal drummer (Riz Ahmed, terrific) demands the kind of immersion only a big screen can truly give you. Cinemas from May 17 Army of the Dead Seventeen years after his Dawn of the Dead remake defibrillated the entire zombie genre, master pop-cinema stylist Zack Snyder returns to the undead apocalypse from whence his career lurched. Netflix from May 21, cinema release TBC Cruella There’s more than a hint of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker about Emma Stone’s punky-outcast take on the 101 Dalmatians villainess’s early years. Cinemas and Disney+ from May 28 First Cow Kelly Reichardt is a treasure, and this is peak form for the Oregon-based filmmaker : a drama of settlement, friendship and dairy poaching in the 1820s, with long-range historical themes and a scene-stealing cow called Evie. Cinemas from May 28

  • Nets rule out Kyrie Irving after elbow to the face from Nikola Vucevic

    The Nets suffered yet another injury to a key player.

  • NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

    Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. Los Angeles, which lost eight of its previous 10 games, was without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder.

  • Soccer-Champions Inter see off Roma to stretch unbeaten run

    MILAN, Italy (Reuters) -Champions Inter Milan stretched their unbeaten Serie A run to 20 games as they eased to a 3-1 victory over AS Roma on Wednesday. Crowned Serie A winners for the first time in 11 years, Inter showed no sign of letting up as goals from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino and Romelu Lukaku preserved their 13-point lead at the top with two games to play. Coach Antonio Conte has resisted resting too many players as the season comes to a close, and a strong Inter side burst into a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Brozovic and Vecino.

  • Olympics-Ping pong robots and kitbag fencers - Indians innovate in lockdown

    For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India's first track-and-field Olympic medallist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Chopra is one of 90-odd Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the last 12 months agonising over the loss of precious practice time in an Olympic year.