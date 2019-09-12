Rob Gronkowski recalls one 'Gronk Spike' Bill Belichick was unhappy with

Rob Gronkowski racked up 91 total touchdowns during his nine-year tenure in New England. That's a lot of "Gronk Spikes".

But when looking back at all of his trademark TD celebrations, there are a couple in particular that immediately come to mind for the former Patriots tight end.

During his appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take," Gronk was asked to name his favorite spike of all time. First, Gronk mentioned the unforgettable "changing of the guard" spike from the 2012 London game vs. the St. Louis Rams. But as an honorable mention, he recalled Bill Belichick yelling at him for another spike in that same game.

"I got yelled at the booty-shaking one that day," Gronkowski said. "Just shaking my booty around. (Belichick) is like, the first one was fine, but you gotta shake your booty on the second one?' "

Favorite spike of all time by Gronk? 💂🏼‍♀️🇬🇧 @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/LDlcukd7v5 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 11, 2019

Never change, Gronk.

