Rob Gronkowski pops up on Patriots injury report

A new name has popped up on the Patriots injury report. And it's a big one.

Rob Gronkowski has been added with an ankle injury. He was one of six players listed as having limited participation in practice on Thursday. The big tight end didn't appear to get hurt in last week's loss in Jacksonville, so maybe the injury occurred in practice the past few days.

Safety Patrick Chung and defensive end Trey Flowers, who each had concussions against the Jags, were again both absent from practice. So, seeing them on the field Sunday night in Detroit against the Lions appears unlikely.

Here's the complete injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Patrick Chung – Concussion

DL Trey Flowers – Concussion





LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Marcus Cannon – Calf

DB Keion Crossen – Hamstring

DB Nate Ebner – Hip

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

CB Eric Rowe – Groin













FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Sony Michel – Knee

DL Deatrich Wise, Jr. – Finger





