Everyone thought Rob Gronkowski was done with football. But now that he's back, how long will he stick around?

The simple answer is one season: The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is on the final year of a six-year contract he signed with the New England Patriots in 2014.

But check out what Gronk wrote Thursday on Instagram while sharing photos of himself wearing the Bucs' new uniform:

"Take 1" seems to imply there will be a "Take 2."

We might be getting ahead of ourselves: Gronkowski turned 31 last month, and his body has taken an immense physical toll that forced him to retire in the first place. Even if he stays healthy for the full 2020 season -- assuming it goes on as scheduled -- he may decide his body has had enough (again) and walk away when his contract expires.

But there's an obvious X-factor, and his name is Tom Brady.

The Bucs quarterback is under contract through 2021 after signing a two-year deal with Tampa Bay in March. After coaxing Gronk out of retirement, it's a safe bet that Brady will implore his favorite tight end to stick around for an additional season.

Oh, and one more incentive for Gronk and Brady to stay together through next fall? The Bucs have the Patriots on their 2021 schedule.

Will Rob Gronkowski play past 2020? Instagram post may offer a clue originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston