Will Rob Gronkowski play in 2022? Here's latest update from his agent

Will Gronkowski play in 2022? Here's the latest update from his agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski can still play at a strong level in the NFL. That much is clear.

Despite missing five games last season, Gronkowski tallied 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 32-year-old tight end made more of an impact for the Bucs in 2021 than he did in 2020, aside from his two-touchdown performance in a Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patriots Talk: Where do the Patriots stack up in the AFC East post-Tyreek Hill? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Now that Tom Brady is back as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, will we see Gronk follow his lead back to Tampa Bay?

Well, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the future Hall of Famer remains undecided.

Rob Gronkowski still is undecided whether to play in 2022, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

â€œI talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that heâ€™s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,â€ Rosenhaus said at a news conference for Tyreek Hill. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 24, 2022

Gronkowski is currently an unrestricted free agent. He played on a one-year, $8 million contract last season.

It would be pretty surprising to see Gronkowski come back and not play for the Bucs. His hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, reportedly had interest in Gronk earlier in the offseason, but that was before Brady decided to end his retirement.

The Buccaneers lost O.J. Howard in free agency, which increases their need for another tight end. If Gronkowski decides to come back, Tampa Bay should welcome him back with open arms. He's still a competent tight end as both a pass catcher and blocker.