Rob Gronkowski peeled back the curtains on what losing was really like with Patriots

Yes, Rob Gronkowski played for the New England Patriots, but he also isn’t afraid to admit he’s not a huge fan of the Patriots’ team culture.

The former NFL tight end and was drafted by the Patriots back in 2010. He played for nine seasons with the organization, winning three Super Bowls and finishing his tenure with 7,861 receiving yards on the team.

Gronkowski was not a fan of New England’s culture, despite all of the success. He recently appeared on Kay Adams’ “Up & Adams” show and offered a brutal, yet honest, take on what he felt a day after a victory in New England was like.

“A regular season game with the Patriots, actually, throughout my 20s, if we won a game, the next day, it felt like we still lost a game. And if we lost a game, it felt like you were in super depression for like two days at the Patriots or like, for the whole week.

“So, that’s what made you really want to win the games when you were with the Patriots, because you didn’t want to ever feel that depression feeling for like the two days after the game. You’re like, ‘We have to win the game. We have to win the game so we have a good week. So we feel good tomorrow.'”

The former New England tight end certainly made his mark in Patriots history. However, it appears that the Patriots organization may have been too rigid for him, even in victory.

Nevertheless, Gronkowski certainly provided Patriots fans with some unforgettable moments.

