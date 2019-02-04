Rob Gronkowski now has more Super Bowl receptions than any other tight end in NFL history

Rob Gronkowski now has more catches in the Super Bowl than any other tight end in NFL history. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski now has the most catches by a tight end in Super Bowl history.

The New England Patriots tight end brought in a 19-yard reception from Tom Brady midway through the first quarter on Sunday in their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, marking his 18th career catch in the Super Bowl, the most by any tight end in NFL history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rob Gronkowski now has 18 career catches in the Super Bowl. That breaks a tie with Jay Novacek for the most catches by a TE in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/CpGxa0Z0oT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2019





Gronkowsk was previously tied with former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jay Novacek, who recorded 17 catches in three Super Bowl appearances.

The 29-year-old — who has played in four Super Bowls for the Patriots — had nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last season, which helped him move up the list significantly. Gronkowski had six receptions in the Super Bowl in 2016, and two in 2012.

Heading into Sunday’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Gronkowski has recorded 602 receptions for 8,937 yards and 91 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Patriots.

Gronkowski has four receptions for 40 yards through three quarters on Sunday, bringing his career total to 21. The Patriots are currently tied with the Rams 3-3.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More Super Bowl coverage from Yahoo Sports:



Story continues

• This hasn’t happened to Brady in a Super Bowl before

• Ex-Patriot shares unfortunate Super Bowl photo

• Grading the best and worst Super Bowl ads

• Wetzel: Trump just sounded alarm NFL fears most

