Rob Gronkowski 'not backing down' from Jalen Ramsey

It's a rematch of the AFC Championship Game and the Jags still have one of the NFL's best defenses. Do the Patriots have enough to again pull off the victory, this time on the road?

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey isn't shy about voicing his opinion, even if it's not a popular one. He singled out Rob Gronkowski in an interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes this past summer saying: "I don't think Gronk's good. Let me say -- I don't think Gronk's as great as people think he is."

Those are some pretty condemning words about the man some believe to be the greatest tight end of all time. Ramsey has also pointed out that Gronkowski's catch percentage drops fairly drastically when matched up against a corner -- from 71 percent to 56. Ramsey later clarified his controversial statements by saying "He's good now. Don't get it twisted. But you're saying this like it's supposed to bring fear to me. I don't fear any man." There's no fear in Ramsey, and there is certainly no fear in Gronkowski.

The four-time Pro-Bowl tight end appeared on NFL Network last night and talked about matching up with the outspoken corner. Gronkowski was prodded to take on the challenge of Ramsey by former Patriot Willie McGinist, at which point Gronk smiled and said "Hey, like I said, I'm ready for all situations. Definitely not backing down in any situation, and I'm sure it's going to happen. I'm sure he's gunna come inside, I'm gunna go oustide, whatever it is, it's going to happen. It makes it fun, though, so it'll be interesting this Sunday." Gronkowski complimented the Jaguars defense saying "they're impressive. They're fast, they're strong, they're physical, so I've got to be prepared this week. That's all my worries are."

Ramsey, coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, had a tough matchup in Week 1. Though the Jags played a lot of zone defense against the New York Giants, Ramsey gave up five catches for 75 yards when matched up against Odell Beckham Jr. He also was flagged for a pass interference on Beckham in the red zone. Gronkowski meanwhile ran roughshod on a very talented Houston Texans defense, accumulating seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Story Continues

Gronkowski has been matched up against the Jags just once since Ramsey was drafted -- last year in the AFC Championship Game. Gronkowski had just one catch for 21 yards before suffering a concussion that forced him out of the game.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE