Rob Gronkowski name drops player to get Patriots back to playoffs

New England Patriots general manager Rob Gronkowski? Yes, that has a nice ring to it.

The legendary tight end put on his pretend GM hat recently and tried his hand at figuring out the necessary roster move to fix the ongoing problems in New England.

As expected, he kept things on the offensive side of the ball and went with a dream upgrade fans have been clamoring for since the Patriots’ Week 14 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

“In order for them to make the playoffs, I think the Patriots need to go out and get a wide receiver,” Gronkowski said, during an appearance on NESN’s Ultimate Betting Show, per Sam Panayotovich. “They need a guy like DeAndre Hopkins.

“The defense is very, very solid. And that offense can improve from whatever it was last season with Bill O’Brien having full control of the offense. They need that No. 1 wide receiver and should probably add a playmaker in the draft.”

Hopkins would give the team the No. 1 wideout they’ve desperately needed to take their offense to the next level. It would also strike fear into the hearts of opposing teams and garner a certain level of respect they haven’t had since Tom Brady was under center.

A move for Hopkins would be a complete game-changer across the board. The timing couldn’t be more perfect with Bill O’Brien stepping in as the new offensive coordinator. Hopkins could be the missing piece to unlock the offense and help get the Patriots back to the postseason Promised Land.

