Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is already one of the most productive receivers in NFL postseason history, and he’s not done yet.

In the Bucs’ wild-card round win over the Eagles, Gronkowski moved ahead of Reggie Wayne into No. 3 in NFL history with 94 receptions in the postseason. Only Jerry Rice (151 career postseason catches) and Julian Edelman (118) have more.

And in Sunday’s game against the Rams, Gronkowski is almost certain to move into third place all-time for postseason receiving yards. Gronkowski currently has 1,304 receiving yards in his postseason career. Michael Irvin is currently third with 1,315 career postseason receiving yards, so Gronk needs just 12 yards on Sunday to surpass Irvin. With a very big game, Gronk could also surpass Edelman, who’s No. 2 all-time with 1,442 postseason receiving yards. Jerry Rice has the all-time record with 2,245 postseason receiving yards. Rice’s record is out of reach.

Gronkowski is No. 2 in NFL history with 15 postseason touchdown passes. Only Rice, with 22, has more.

Gronk has had one of the best playoff careers in NFL history.

Rob Gronkowski moving up the all-time playoff receiving record lists originally appeared on Pro Football Talk