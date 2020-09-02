Tight end Rob Gronkowski has had to do more than reacclimate himself to the grind of playing football this summer.

Gronkowski only played for one head coach in New England, so moving to Tampa has also meant getting used to life with a new head coach for the first time in a long time. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has never been shy about lighting into a player when they aren’t doing what he wants, which Gronkowski said on Tuesday was “pretty funny” when he saw it happen to others.

He said that it’s less fun when Arians is directing a tirade in his direction, but added that has provided him with a kick in the butt.

“It gets motivating, for sure. When the head coach is getting on you, it motivates you. It’s all for a good, positive way. It may be colorful language, but that’s fine. It’s the game of football,” Gronkowski said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “It’s all to make yourself better. It’s all to make the team better. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s good to have that too. . . . It keeps you going, it keeps you motivated.”

A motivated Gronkowski would seem to be a good thing for the Buccaneers Offense and we’ll get our first chance to see how that offense looks against the Saints on September 13.

Rob Gronkowski motivated by Bruce Arians getting on him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk