Rob Gronkowski to miss homecoming game against New England Patriots

There will be a homecoming Sunday night in Foxborough for Tom Brady as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

However, his fellow Bad Boy, tight end Rob Gronkowski, will not be part of what would have been a homecoming for him, too.

Gronk took a huge shot in the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams and suffered a rib injury.

He had been listed as doubtful for the Patriots game. On Saturday, news broke that Gronk would not be making the trip North.