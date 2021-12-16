Rob Gronkowski mic'd up during Bucs' OT win over Bills is entertaining

Gronk was entertaining as usual while mic'd up for Bucs-Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski had a grand old time playing against his hometown team Sunday.

The former New England Patriots tight end and Western New York native faced the Buffalo Bills for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. The result: a 33-27 Bucs win in overtime that helped Gronkowski fulfill his pregame wish.

Narrator: And he did just that. pic.twitter.com/6Q1K4fNDYp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 13, 2021

Gronk played an active role in the victory, catching five passes for 62 yards and making a great block in the first quarter to spring running back Leonard Fournette for a 47-yard touchdown run.

The gregarious tight end was mic'd up for Sunday's game, which produced about 80 seconds of excellent content that the Bucs shared on Twitter.

Robbie G was mic'd up Sunday ðŸŽ™ï¸



Full video âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/MqD2w1mz28 pic.twitter.com/U97lmkaAnJ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 15, 2021

Among the highlights: Gronk getting props from coaches and players after his key block, his sideline interactions with longtime teammate Tom Brady, and reminding an offensive lineman that Brady was poised to throw his 700th career touchdown pass.

Brady indeed made history Sunday: His milestone TD pass was a 58-yard game-winner to Breshad Perriman in overtime.

The Bucs moved to 10-3 with the win and have won four in a row since Gronkowski returned from a painful rib injury in Week 11. Gronk has caught 22 passes for 314 yards and two scores in those four contests, so it's safe to say Brady is glad his favorite tight end is back.