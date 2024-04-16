Rob Gronkowski makes his choice for Patriots third overall draft pick

The New England Patriots are in a prime position to take a quarterback with the third overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

Analysts and personalities alike have spent the last couple of months predicting who the Patriots will take at No. 3 overall. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski offered another prediction on Monday.

The Patriots need a franchise quarterback, and New England is in a position to select either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye with the pick. The team has done its homework on both players with multiple meetings, including pro days and top-30 visits.

Gronkowski believes the Patriots may be selecting the UNC star third overall, as he told Rob Hardy and Jon Wallach.

“Oh yeah, I think the Patriots definitely need to go quarterback, or if they don’t go quarterback, they need to get Marvin Harrison Jr. I think he is the best skill player in the draft. If they don’t go quarterback, you would have to take him then instead.

“…I think they’re gonna go quarterback though. I think they’re going to go in that direction. I think Drake Maye is going to be the guy that is going to be available at number three for them.”

Maye would certainly be an ideal choice, given his athleticism and ability to throw the deep ball. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in the draft this year, so he would not be a bad selection by any means.

However, New England needs stability in the quarterback room, and Maye would be an ideal fit

