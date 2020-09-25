Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady each weighed in on the quiet start to tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s season this week, but we had to wait until Friday to hear from Gronkowski about his role on the offense.

Arians complimented Gronkowski’s blocking skills while saying the team is going to throw the ball to the best choice on a given play and that seemed to strike a chord with the tight end. He referred to himself as “a blocking tight end” multiple times during his session with the media while making it clear that he’s happy to do whatever he’s asked to do.

“I’m enjoying myself. I know what I signed up for,” Gronkowski said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Gronkowski noted that the game plan can change from week to week, so he could see some more passes his way against the Broncos this Sunday. He could also spend the day opening holes for Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, and it doesn’t sound like he minds either option.

Rob Gronkowski: I’m enjoying myself, I know what I signed up for originally appeared on Pro Football Talk