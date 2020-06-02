Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has made his official exit from pro wrestling.

In a video with acting that is nearly as bad as the production values, Gronk has lost the WWE 24/7 title to Ron Killings.

Killings was masquerading as a gardener while Gronk was filming a TikTok video. The person operating the camera for the video was, in reality, a WWE referee — which is a key ingredient in the WWE 24/7 title changing hands.

And so Gronk’s two-month reign as the WWE 24/7 champion is over. Presumably, one of these days, he’ll win the title back again.

Rob Gronkowski loses the WWE 24/7 title originally appeared on Pro Football Talk