Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that it will be “very, very close,” when asked about tight end Rob Gronkowski playing this week after missing two weeks with injured ribs, but he turned out to be too far away to get on the field.

Gronkowski has been ruled out for the Bucs’ Thursday night game against the Eagles. The Bucs will have an extended break before facing the Bears in Week Seven and that may be the time for his return to the lineup.

The Buccaneers also ruled out linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. David hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and Winfield missed that game with a concussion.

Center Ryan Jensen (hip), defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf) and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) are listed as questionable. All three were listed as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

The only Eagles player with an injury designation is right tackle Lane Johnson. He will miss a third straight game while dealing with a personal matter.

Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David out Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk