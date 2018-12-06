Rob Gronkowski hilariously tries to guess Patriots player in mascot costume originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are one of the most business-like organizations in the NFL. It's all about winning football games.

But that doesn't mean the players can't have some fun every once in a while, right?

The Patriots posted a video to Twitter on Thursday with former linebacker and current NBC Sports Boston analyst Rob Ninkovich introducing tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has to guess which one of his teammates is dressed up in a Pat Patriot mascot costume.

To help Gronk find out which players is wearing the costume, the player answers questions, does yoga poses and other things.

Check out the hilarity that ensues in the video below.

Can @RobGronkowski guess which teammate is dressed as @PatPatriot?



Find out in this @budlight Friendship Test! pic.twitter.com/prCwwI0sqk



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 5, 2018

Props to Gronkowski for making the correct guess.

The Patriots return to game action Sunday against the rival Dolphins in Miami. A win or tie for the Pats clinches another AFC East title.

