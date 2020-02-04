Rob Gronkowski had great reaction to Bill Belichick's Super Bowl ring flex

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't one to show off his legendary Super Bowl success. He's always preaching about the next play, the next game or the next season.

But he couldn't help himself before Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Belichick was honored during the "NFL 100 All-Time Team" celebration before the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. The crowd, made up of Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs fans who don't really like the Patriots, started to boo Belichick when he was announced. The veteran coach responded by showing the FOX camera the three Super Bowl rings he was wearing.

It was quite a flex, to say the least.

Patriots fans loved it, and much of the football world couldn't help but laugh.

It turns out former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was a huge fan of Belichick's ring flex. NFL Network's Rich Eisen flew home from Miami on the same plane as Gronkowski, and he said the Hall of Fame tight end admitted to "laughing hysterically" at Belichick's viral moment.

Eisen, on his radio show Monday, went into further detail. Check it out in the video below (around the 2:15 mark):

Gronkowski also was honored as part of the "NFL 100" tribute, but his highlight from the weekend was the beach party he hosted. Belichick was among the guests at the party, which created quite a reaction on social media.

