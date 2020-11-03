Rob Gronkowski has Gronkian analogy for connection with Tom Brady

It is safe to say that the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski reunion is going well in Tampa.

On the season, the tight end has 22 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns. His best offensive output of the season came on Oct. 18 against Green Bay. In that contest, he caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Averaging 15.6 yards per reception, a 31-yard pass was his longest of the day.

Monday, the tight end delivered a Gronk-like quote in regards to how him and Brady are reconnecting, and finding some of the old magic they had in New England. Speaking in regards to his week seven touchdown, Gronk had an interesting analogy in regards to his increased production.

“It’s like a saying my mom used to say,” Gronkowski said. “‘It must be maple syrup, because butter don’t drizzle like that.’”

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to contend in a crowded NFC South, this connection is starting to become as strong as what it was in New England.

