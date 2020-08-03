Rob Gronkowski joined Julian Edelman and many others in wishing Tom Brady a happy 43rd birthday on Monday.

Now teammates with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronk sent birthday wishes to the ex-New England Patriots quarterback via the Bucs' Twitter account and claimed he had the best gift for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"Happy 43rd birthday, Tom," Gronkowski said. "What better present than throwing the football to me? You're welcome, baby. Happy birthday. Enjoy your day. See you on the field."

Gronkowski ended his brief retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay back in April. The ex-Pats tight end caught 78 touchdown passes from Brady during their time in New England, by far the most Brady has thrown to any receiver throughout his 20-year career.

If Gronk can return to form as one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL, there's no doubt his presence in the Bucs offense will be the best birthday gift Brady could ask for.

Rob Gronkowski has great birthday message, even better gift for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston