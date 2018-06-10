Rob Gronkowski goes nuts watching Gronkowski the horse rally for 2nd-place Belmont finish

While most eyes were on Justify securing the Triple Crown at Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, one fan was laser-focused on the second-place finisher.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was in the stands to watch Gronkowski, a long-shot horse named after him that he bought a stake in prior to the Kentucky Derby.

Expectations were low for the horse that missed the Kentucky Derby due to a fever and sat out the Preakness Stakes last month. Gronkowski had 22-1 odds the day of race, the seventh-longest odds in a 10-horse field.

When Gronkowski was in last place several lengths behind the field about halfway through the race, it was not a huge surprise. But Gronkowski charged approaching the penultimate turn before providing victorious Justify his biggest challenge down the stretch.

There was no catching the dominant winner, but Groknowski provided the most drama on the track and gave his namesake a thrill in the stands.

To add to the drama, The Boston Globe reports that Gronkowski and his buddies placed $69 bets on Gronkowski to place, sending them home with some extra cash in their pockets from the race that was run on 6/9.

Gronk and all his buddies placed $69 bets on Gronkowski the horse to place, so they’re heading back to New England very happy. pic.twitter.com/eQ6OBpGGsC — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) June 9, 2018





Which led to a pretty nice payout.

Congratulations to all of the Gronkowskis at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

