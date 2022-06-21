Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek supports his retirement: 'Dream chasers in this house'

Camille Kostek is supporting her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, after he announced that he's retiring from the NFL on Tuesday.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, shortly after Gronkowski announced he will be going back into retirement.

"Dream chasers in this house," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji alongside a portion of Gronkowski’s retirement post.

Camille Kostek took to Instagram to support her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's retirement news. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The beginning of Gronkowski's statement read: "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be. Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player."

Kostek re-shared Gronkowksi's older brother, Gordie's tribute post, as well as a post that shared the football player's Hall of Fame resume.

Kostek and Gronkowski first met when she was a professional cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013, the same time Gronkowski played for the team. Gronkowski was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2010 before retiring for the first time in 2018.

Rob Gronkowski came out of his first retirement in 2018 to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Once legendary quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Gronkowski made his way out of retirement and helped the team win the Super Bowl that same year.

Kostek and Gronkowski’s relationship began in 2015.

In February 2021, Kostek recalled her first encounter with Gronkowski on an episode of SiriusXM’s "This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson."

Camille Kostek became a Sports Illustrated cover girl in 2019. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

"I'm hoping I still have it, I think I know where it is. He ripped off his 'Hi My name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt," she said. "He had written on the back of it his phone number."

Kostek shared she was nervous to take his number, so Gronkowski had a teammate give it to her, so she wouldn’t be breaking team rules.

"I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," Kostek shared.

Although the couple has not made it down the aisle, Kostek shared in April that she would be "excited" if Gronkowski proposed.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been dating since 2015. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"If he were to get down on one knee, I’d be excited," she told US Weekly. "He’s my best friend. I would spend the rest of my life with him."

She noted that until that moment happens, the duo are "having so much fun every single day."