Rob Gronkowski gave himself this grade for first career left-handed TD spike

Gronkowski gave himself this grade for first career left-handed TD spike

Rob Gronkowski went with the rare left-handed spike after scoring his first career touchdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran tight end usually goes with the right-handed spike after scoring touchdowns -- a sight New England Patriots fans know all too well. However, a sore right shoulder forced Gronk to switch things up a bit.

The spike didn't draw great reviews on Twitter. It lacked the typical power we're used to seeing from Gronkowski during these celebrations.

Gronkowski heard the feedback and he doesn't agree. He rated his spike a perfect 10.

"That was my first left-handed spike in my career," Gronkowski said Monday during a video press conference. "It was kind of weak, from the ratings I’ve been getting. They don’t understand – I thought it was a 10 out of 10 for my left hand.

"It felt good to get back in the end zone. It’s been quite some time and it just feels real good to get my first with the Buccaneers. It was just cool to see my teammates excited and my coaches excited for me to get back in the end zone, which was something pretty cool."

Sunday's game was Gronkowski's best of 2020 so far. He tallied five receptions for a season-high 78 yards and his first touchdown of the year.

It's taken Gronkowski a few games to get up to speed after spending a year away from pro football, but he's starting to show signs of the tight end who creates mismatches and is very difficult to cover and tackle in the open field. This is a very encouraging development for a Buccaneers offense that still has plenty of room for improvement through six games.