Rob Gronkowski has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets.

Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.

Still, the former New England Patriots tight end was asked immediately after the game to share his take on the matter.

“Yes, I don’t know anything about that,” Gronkowski told FOX Sports' Jen Hale. “I mean, I was out there smashing my head versus the 300-pound defenders, trying to catch passes, break tackles. So, I had no time to see what happened on the sidelines.

"All I know, whoever was in the huddle, we just kept fighting. We just kept trying to make yards, make plays, get first downs, and we did, and we came out with the win. And you've gotta play all 60 minutes."

.@JenHale504 spoke with @RobGronkowski about the Bucs comeback victory & Antonio Brown removing himself from the game

Gronkowski may have been side-stepping the question about his now ex-teammate, but Tom Brady addressed the situation during his postgame press conference. The ex-Patriots quarterback told reporters he thinks "everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

The Buccaneers overcame the Brown drama and beat the Jets on another one of Brady's vintage game-winning drives. The 44-year-old tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 16 seconds left on the clock to seal the 28-24 victory.

Gronk paced the Bucs with seven catches for 115 yards in the win.

Next up for Brady and the NFC South champs is a regular-season finale vs. the Carolina Panthers.