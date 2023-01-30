Rob Gronkowski feels Rams should give Tyler Higbee more opportunities

Tyler Higbee started the 2022 season relatively well, catching 33 passes for 290 yards in the first five games. But in his final 12 games, he caught just 39 passes for 330 yards – though he did score three times in the final four weeks.

It was an odd year for Higbee, but not because of a lack of involvement. He led the team with 108 targets, a new career-high for the tight end. It was more about his inconsistency, getting targeted 14 times one game and only once in another game.

Rob Gronkowski knows a bit about playing tight end and while he feels the Rams could give Higbee more opportunities, he also wants to see him play more consistently.

“He can definitely move. He can zig-and-zag. He can get open. I would say with him, though, it’s just a little bit more consistency,” Gronkowski told Heavy.com. “There’s some games where he has breakout games and then there’s some games where you don’t really hear about him and he’s not making that many plays. I’m not sure if it’s the offensive system that he’s in and not really getting that many opportunities but when you see a guy like him making those plays that he can make, I feel like you should give him more opportunities.”

While Higbee did have more catches this season (72) than he’s had in any other year, he averaged just 8.6 yards per catch – the lowest of his career since his rookie year in 2016 when he was targeted just 29 times.

He caught just four passes that went for at least 20 yards and 51 of his 72 receptions were for fewer than 10 yards. It doesn’t help that the Rams started four different quarterbacks this season and had the most injury-riddled offensive line in football, but Higbee didn’t do much with his chances.

Now 30 years old and entering the final year of his contract, Higbee may not be with the Rams much longer.

