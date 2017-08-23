Rob Gronkowski feeling good about preseason action and his new diet

Rob Gronkowski‘s far from old. But the Patriots tight end certainly seems to be growing up.

The 28-year-old tight end took steps this offseason to get his body in better shape, beginning with working with Tom Brady‘s personal trainer. And while that includes the special meals, there’s also a rule against drinking alcohol (and coffee) which seems like the kind of thing he’d have a hard time with.

“I don’t do that stuff right now. It’s football time. I never really have done that stuff during football time,” Gronkowski said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “My eighth season now. It just feels good to be out there practicing every day with the guys. . . . I don’t think there’s such a thing as feeling 100. If you’re feeling 100, that probably means you’re at home just chilling working out. Everyone is going through something. I feel good, though.”

The new dietary habits are one thing, but Gronkowski is doing a number of things differently. That also includes playing in the preseason, something he’s rarely done lately. His 14 snaps against the Texans last week were his first preseason action since 2012.

“I’m glad I was out there,” he said. “It felt good just to get the game speed. You can never get enough reps. You can never get enough practice reps. So it felt great to go out there and get my feet wet and see what it’s all about again.

“I just felt the benefit when I was out there; the speed of the game, live game speed. It’s been a while for me. I felt the benefit of getting in sync blocking-wise, the cadence and everything like that. I’m taking all positives out of it.”

Of course, the changes make some degree of sense for Gronkowski, as he comes back from a third back surgery and has reached the age where longevity becomes the result of intentional actions. But the idea of the id of the NFL being responsible about his body still seems hard to accept, since we’re so used to seeing him pounding down those celebratory beers.