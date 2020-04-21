Rob Gronkowski is leaving FOX to return to the NFL. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Pro Bowl tight end would share his initial thoughts on his comeback with the network that paid him for six months.

After announcing his retirement last March, Gronkowski repeatedly said he had no regrets but never completely closed the door on a return.

“I always said when I have that feeling, and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again,” Gronkowski told Jay Glazer of FOX. “And I have that feeling. I’m ready.”

Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, retired after nine seasons with 521 career catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Rob Gronkowski: I have that feeling, and it feels right originally appeared on Pro Football Talk