Rob Gronkowski explains why Mac Jones trade talk is ‘fake news’

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about how New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick conducts business, and when it comes to the business of Mac Jones, according to Gronkowski, something isn’t adding up.

The former longtime Patriots tight end made an appearance on “Up & Adams” on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Jones’ future with the Patriots.

A report on Tuesday claimed the Patriots had shopped the 24-year-old quarterback to at least four different teams in the league, which set off a firestorm of speculation that the former first-round draft pick really could be on the outs in New England.

But Gronkowski isn’t buying it, and he had some interesting points when explaining why.

“I think that was fake news. There was just too much turnover this year,” said Gronkowski. “He already got a new offensive coordinator that he brought into place, just the whole offensive staff was basically turned over this year, and then if you’re shipping your quarterback, that’s just too much turnover to have in the NFL in one season and to be able to compete the following year.”

Gronkowski makes some great points for a Patriots team that would need an immediate backup plan if they parted ways with Jones.

They still have Bailey Zappe on the roster, but it would take a major leap of faith to promote him as a starter in an AFC East division that could have Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa and possibly even Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

They could always draft another quarterback or even attempt to pull off a blockbuster trade for Lamar Jackson. But the more realistic option would be sticking with Jones and seeing how he bounces back in his third season.

If he struggles to get back on track under newly-hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Gronkowski might have a change of heart.

“I think that’s fake news,” said Gronkowski. “But in the future, if Mac Jones doesn’t put it together this year with Billy O’Brien and all that, I can see that being a possibility after this season.”

