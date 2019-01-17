Rob Gronkowski explains why Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is tough to defend originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been the best player in the NFL at his position for most of his career, and the man who could take over Gronk's throne -- some people would argue he already has -- will be on the opposite sideline during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had an incredible 2018 season, and he even broke one of Gronkowski's records. Kelce finished the regular season with 1,336 receiving yards, which is the most by a tight end in a single season in league history. Gronkowski set the previous record with 1,327 yards in 2011. Kelce also had 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns, making him a key weapon in a Chiefs offense that scored a league-best 35.3 points per game in 2018.

Kelce is the total package. He has quickness, great strength and is able to make tough catches in traffic. Gronkowski was asked about Kelce after Thursday's practice, and he went into detail about what makes the Chiefs tight end so difficult to defend.

"He's a very excellent player," Gronkowski said. "The way he can move, the savviness he has is second to none. The way he can go up on a defender and plant one way and go the other, at his size and his speed, that's what makes tight ends special in this league. A top tight end is special when they can plant, go the other way at our size, with his speed and stuff like that. He's a great player You've got to give it to him. It's going to be fun to watch (Sunday).

"I know he competes, competes hard, competes every play, competes every game, and that's all you can ask for. That's what I do, too, so you just got to go out there and play your best ball."

The Patriots did a good job preventing Kelce from dominating in the Chiefs passing attack when these teams met in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium. Kelce tallied five receptions for 61 yards with zero touchdowns on nine targets. It was one of the six games of the 16 Kelce played in the regular season during which he had less than 70 receiving yards.

The Patriots will need a similar defensive effort on Kelce in Sunday's AFC title game to prevent the Chiefs from scoring the 40 points they put up in Foxboro back in October.

