Rob Gronkowski explains where Buccaneers offense ranks among best of his NFL career

Rob Gronkowski explains where 2020 Bucs offense ranks among best of his career

Rob Gronkowski has been a member of some great teams and played a key role in several high-scoring offenses throughout his NFL career.

Where do this season's Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in that group?

“Yeah, I would say it definitely ranks up there if it’s not No. 1," Gronkowski said in a Zoom call with reporters Thursday.

"I’ve been around a lot of great talented players, but I would say overall as a group just from position-to-position and how many guys we have at each position I would say that this definitely ranks up there if it’s not No. 1 for talent-wise as a whole.”

Gronkowski came out of retirement in early 2020 and was traded from the New England Patriots to the Buccaneers in April.

He joined forces with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and the two of them are one win away from playing in another Super Bowl together.

One of the reasons why the Bucs have advanced to Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field is their loaded offense.

Tampa Bay has two very good running backs in Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones III, two elite wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, two quality tight ends in Cameron Brate and Gronkowski, as well as a talented offensive line.

Brady also shined his first season with the Bucs and threw 40 touchdowns passes in the regular season.

Gronkowski is no longer the matchup nightmare that he was for so many years with the Patriots. But he's still a valuable piece in the Bucs offense.

The veteran tight end tallied 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Gronkowski remains a very good blocker in the run game and pass protection, too.

The Buccaneers haven't played in too many big playoff games over the last 20 years, and as one of the most experienced players on the team with three Super Bowl rings, Tampa Bay will be relying on Gronkowski to give an excellent performance against the Packers on Sunday.