Rob Gronkowski earns million dollar bonus in Buccaneers season finale

With help from Tom Brady, Gronk earns massive bonus in Bucs finale

Rob Gronkowski's second act with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continues to impress.

In his second season since unretiring and joining Tom Brady in Florida, Gronkowski finished with 55 catches for 802 yards, his highest totals since 2017 with the New England Patriots.

By catching seven passes for 137 yards on Sunday, Gronkowski's renaissance became even more worthwhile financially.

Bucsâ€™ TE Rob Gronkowski just caught his 7th pass today, and with his receiving yardage against the Panthers as well, he reached an additional $1 million in incentives.



Hit both 7 catches and over 85 yards today. $1M earned. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

Gronk's one-year deal he signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason included $500,000 incentives for reaching 55 catches and 750 yards, respectively, as well as $500,000 for nine touchdown receptions. The affable tight end fell short there, having caught only six touchdowns this season, but nevertheless, picked up a cool million thanks to his showing in Tampa Bay's 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers.

It looked as though Brady hung around the blowout victory even longer than usual to ensure Gronk earned his incentives.

Tom Brady didn't want to get out of the game until he got Rob Gronkowski one more reception for a $500K incentive. pic.twitter.com/B3HdJnf0E8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Gronk said he'll be treating several of his teammates after picking up the incentives, though Brady may not be reaping the benefits despite the role he played.

"It's cool to hit those, gonna have to bring out all the tight ends out to dinner," Gronkowski said. "A couple of the quarterbacks -- I don't bring Tom, I'm going to bring the backup quarterbacks, maybe my coach."

Since being drafted in the second round (42nd overall) by the Patriots in 2010, Gronk has earned more than $70 million, per Spotrac.