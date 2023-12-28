Rob Gronkowski doubles down on disdain for Colts

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski still does not like the Indianapolis Colts, even years after playing for the Patriots.

The tight end had a successful career against Indianapolis. He tallied 33 catches for 545 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games against the Colts. He recorded 123 yards in his final game against the team, while playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski already took a swipe at the team earlier this year, mocking the Colts for their complaints over Deflategate, when appearing on Julian Edelman’s podcast, “Games with Names”. New England won the game in question by a 45-7 margin back in 2015, sending them to the Super Bowl.

“Let me tell you, I do not like the Colts,” said Gronkowski, during an appearance on “Up & Adams”. “…They were hanging banners for winning a division. They were always a little cocky, always talked garbage when they played us, and we just romped ’em week in and week out every time we played them, especially in the playoffs.

“I don’t like the Colts. I always loved running up the score versus them. We dominated them in the pass game and in the run game as well, and we were dominating them so bad that they came up with that Deflategate B.S. because they needed an excuse why we were absolutely terrorizing them.”

"We were dominating them so bad they came up with that deflategate BS…"@RobGronkowski was very candid on his hatred for the @colts 🗣️ @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/mqpR4gVZeq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 27, 2023

It just goes to show that even after players hang up the cleats, the bad blood does not always subside.

