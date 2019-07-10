Rob Gronkowski delivers message for Patriot Nation from the ESPYs

Remember Rob Gronkowski?

Of course you do. But the retired Patriots tight end reminded Pats fans anyway in a video from Wednesday night's ESPY Awards. Gronk was joined by running back Sony Michel, defensive end Deatrich Wise, and center David Andrews in shouting out Patriot Nation.

The Super Bowl 53 champion Patriots are nominated for "Best Team" at this year's ESPYs. They'll be going up against the Boston Red Sox (MLB), Clemson Tigers (NCAA football), Toronto Raptors (NBA), Baylor Bears (NCAA women's basketball), Virginia Cavaliers (NCAA men's basketball), and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

