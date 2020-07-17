Rob Gronkowski debunks theory about reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa

When Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just one month after Tom Brady signed there, it made NFL fans wonder: Was this all part of the plan?

Brady and Gronkowski were New England Patriots teammates for nine seasons, after all. So, as Gronk mulled retirement and Brady pondered playing elsewhere, did they chat about ditching New England to reunite on another team?

If you believe Gronkowski, the answer is "no."

"That actually was really never the case," the Bucs tight end told CBS Sports Radio's "Tiki & Tierney" on Wednesday. "As a player, you always want to see what it's like somewhere else. [I] thought of that before, definitely, after playing nine years in the NFL and also thought about it when I came out of retirement. This is an opportunity to go see what it's like somewhere else, to go see what it's like in the NFL on another squad.

" ... But no, we never really ever talked about that before. It kind of just happened. [With] my retirement and him hitting free agency, it kind of just lined up like that."

Aside from the physical toll his body took, Gronkowski may have been emotionally worn down by nearly a decade in Bill Belichick's system. Our Tom E. Curran reported the fun-loving tight end wasn't having much fun near the end of his Patriots tenure, so his curiosity about NFL life with another team makes sense.

Even if Brady and Gronk didn't plot their exit in New England, though, the QB still played a central role in bringing the tight end to Tampa. Brady was "adamant" about Gronkowski joining the Bucs after signing with Tampa Bay in March and eventually convinced the 31-year-old to unretire after a few animated phone calls.

"Definitely one of [the factors] was Tom going down to Tampa," Gronkowski added. "That was a big connection. To gain chemistry with a quarterback is not an easy task. That's time you got to put in.

" ... And we put in work for the last ... nine years. I just kind of felt like it was a great situation to continue with Tom."

