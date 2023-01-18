Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said plenty on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show. One specific comment stands out.

“Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said. “Of course. Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation.”

Many have reacted to that by asking why Rodgers is thinking about winning another MVP award, and not about winning another Super Bowl. Retired (for now) tight end Rob Gronkowski chimed in on the issue during a Wednesday appearance on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said, except one major part,” Gronkowski said. “And that’s the ‘MVP again.’ It’s just that I think ‘I could win another Super Bowl,’ and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like don’t you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are I think five times greater than an MVP award.

“Like we all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but like, you know, everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs. So that’s why I’m just a little bit confused about that quote he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when Super Bowls are twice . . . twice . . . better.”

No one will ever accuse Gronkowski of being as smart as Rodgers. But Gronkowski is smart enough to spot the flaw in Rodgers’s remark. It should never be about MVP. That doesn’t matter.

Champions crave championships. Selfish people covet individual awards and recognition.

Players like Patrick Mahomes put little significance in winning the regular-season MVP award. Rodgers apparently does. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he’s won four of them — and only one Super Bowl.

Rob Gronkowski criticizes Aaron Rodgers for aspiring to win another MVP, not another Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk